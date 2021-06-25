OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says they served a warrant involving illegal drugs near Jerry Moore's Used Cars on Toccoa Highway.
Deputies confirm that arrests were made, and they will provide further information this afternoon.
This is all of the information that we have at this time. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.
