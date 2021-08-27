TOWNVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office announces that a Townville man was arrested on multiple charges following a traffic stop on Thursday.
Deputies say that the suspect, 31-year-old Kyle Dwaine Glenn, was arrested and charged with the following.
- Failure to stop for a Blue Light
- Unlawful Carrying of a Pistol
- Possession of a Weapon during Commission of a Violent Crime
Deputies say that they saw Glen speeding and driving recklessly on a motorcycle yesterday morning.
Deputies tried to initiate a traffic stop along West-Oak Highway, but Glenn did not pull over initially, according to deputies. However, Glenn did pull over on West-Oak Highway near Coneross Creek Road, according to deputies.
Glenn had a handgun on his hip but did not have a Concealed Weapons Permit, according to deputies. During a further search of Glenn's person, deputies say they found around 17 grams of methamphetamine.
According to deputies, drug trafficking is considered a violent crime in South Carolina, so Glenn was also charged with Possession of a Weapon during Commission of a Violent Crime.
Glen remains at the Oconee County Detention Center and is waiting on a bond hearing, according to deputies.
