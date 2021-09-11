OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help to find a missing man from Tennessee.
According to the Sheriff's Office, 82-year-old George Lawson went out to run an errand at around 1:30 this afternoon. They say he has not returned to where he is visiting, which is located in the Seneca area.
The Sheriff's Office says they have checked with area hospitals, as well as with local law enforcement in Tennessee where Lawson lives. However, deputies say those attempts have proven unsuccessful.
Deputies say he was driving a red 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup with a Tennessee tag of 7523DD9. He was last seen wearing a blue button up shirt, blue cargo pants, brown shoes, and a baseball style cap, says deputies. They say he is 6 feet tall, weighs 200 pounds with blue eyes.
Deputies also say he wears glasses.
If anyone has information regarding Lawson's location, contact the Oconee County Sheriff's Office at 864-638-4111.
