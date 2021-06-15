WALHALLA, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says they are looking for a suspect during the investigation of a shooting that happened this afternoon on Timber Ridge Lane near Shiloh Road in Seneca.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the investigation has resulted in one person being arrested and two other involved persons identified.
Deputies say they are looking for a fourth person in regards to the incident. They go on to say at this time, there is no danger to the public.
They also say the E-911 Communications Center dispatched deputies from the Uniform Patrol Division this afternoon around 1:56 p.m. in regards to reports of shots being fired on Timber Ridge Lane near Shiloh Road in the Seneca area.
According to deputies, during the investigation, it was determined that a person was at Oconee Memorial Hospital with a gunshot wound.
They go on to say investigators from the criminal investigations division were notified and responded to the hospital. Deputies say as more facts became available, it was determined that a group of individuals burglarized a home while armed. Deputies also mention that while on the property, the homeowner discharged a firearm, striking one of the subjects.
Deputies also say after being released from the hospital, one person was arrested and taken to the Oconee County Detention Center.
They go on to say the person's name will not be released until arrest warrants are obtained. They say due to the ongoing investigation, no other names of any other suspects currently identified will be released at this time and investigators expect more arrests to follow.
If anyone have information regarding the shooting incident contact the Oconee County Sheriff's Office at 864-638-4111 or Crimestoppers, where you can remain anonymous, at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
