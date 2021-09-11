Georgia Lawson

George Lawson, 82 (OCSO/Sept. 11,2021). 

 Oconee County Sheriff's Office
Red pickup truck

2015 Red Chevrolet Silverado (OCSO/Sept. 11, 2021). 

OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office announced that the Clemson University Police Department located 82-year-old George E. Lawson.

Deputies said their E-911/ Communications Center learned that Lawson was located by Clemson University Police near an Address on Old Greenville Highway. According to the information, they were able to make contact with Lawson's family.

