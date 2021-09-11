OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office announced that the Clemson University Police Department located 82-year-old George E. Lawson.
Deputies said their E-911/ Communications Center learned that Lawson was located by Clemson University Police near an Address on Old Greenville Highway. According to the information, they were able to make contact with Lawson's family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.