OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County deputies say nine drug dealers are now in jail as part of a series of arrests continuing the mission of "Operation Infinity".
The office said Wednesday seven of those arrested were directly handled under the ongoing anti-narcotics operation, while the other two were arrested during an unrelated search warrant. All nine suspects were arrested after selling drugs to undercover deputies.
Sheriff Mike Crenshaw says the arrests are part of his office's work to combat drug problems within the county, saying "We will continue arresting those that choose to sell illegal drugs in our communities. we also are promoting drug prevention to our youth as well as encouraging those with an addiction to seek free help that is available."
Crenshaw notes OCSO is still looking for 12 other suspects that will be arrested for selling drugs.
Following are the nine suspects arrested as part of the round up along with their charges:
- Chris Anthony Ricketts - distribution of marijuana
- Calvin Clark Webb - distribution of meth, 2nd degree
- Rashad Ali Thompson - three counts of distribution of meth
- Earle Michael Wilks II - two counts of distribution of meth
- Alex Benjamin McCaffrey - two counts of distribution of meth
- Frankie Ann Goss - distribution of meth
- Terry Dwayne Smith - distribution of meth
- Nathaniel Reese Stone - distribution of meth
- Kimberly Ledford Stone - possession of meth
