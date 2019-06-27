OCONEE COUNTY, SC (FOX Carolina) - Oconee County deputies say 10 suspected drug dealers are behind bars as part of the continuing "Operation Infinity" warrant round-up.
The operation was executed on June 26, leading to the arrest of the suspects with warrants pertaining to narcotics.
In a statement, Sheriff Mik Crenshaw indicated the search is not over, saying “We will continue arresting those that choose to sell illegal drugs in our communities. We also are promoting drug prevention to our youth as well as encouraging those with an addiction to seek free help that is available. We are looking for an additional 14 suspects that will be arrested for the sale of illegal drugs.”
Here's the list of suspects arrested:
- Terry Lee Blackwell - 2 counts of distribution of meth, 2nd offense
- Rachel Huntsinger Sanger - 2 counts of distribution of meth
- Fred Brandon Couch - 2 counts of distribution of meth (currently held in Stephens County, GA)
- David Joseph Vajdic - Possession of scheduled substance
- Jerry Louis Davis - distribution of meth
- Derril Keith Parker - distribution of meth
- Adoplh Raf Tanksley - distribution of prescription drugs
- Kevin Wayne Maler - distribution of meth
- Jeremy Fulton Alexander - trafficking meth, possession with intent to distribute meth
- Alexandria Mercedes Burdette - trafficking meth
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.