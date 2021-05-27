WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office is giving some safety tips for those who are traveling around the county.
Deputies say that the following are some travel safety tips to remember when traveling this Memorial Day weekend.
- Be patient and give plenty of time for you to reach your destination. Prepare for the possibility of heavy traffic throughout the upcoming weekend.
- Even with lane closures for road construction projects restricted, obey the posted speed limits in those areas. Be aware of possible lane shifts in these areas and watch for construction equipment on the side of the road.
- Carefully check your vehicle before traveling. Check the air pressure in your tires according to the guidelines provided, make sure all vehicle fluids are at their proper levels. Check your belts, hoses, brakes and windshield wipers. Prepare for the possibility of a flat tire and make sure your spare tire is properly inflated. Also, make sure that you have the proper equipment to change your tire if you need to.
- Plan out your route of travel before you leave your home. Make sure to notify a family member or close friend of that route and how long you expect it will take you to reach your destination. Make sure to contact someone back home to let them know when you arrive at your destination as well.
- Charge your cell phone and have a charger in your vehicle as well. In case you do become stranded, have some extra water, beverages and snacks in your vehicle.
- Avoid distractions if you are behind the wheel, and make sure to always wear your seatbelts.
Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said in a press release, “last year, there was quite a bit of uncertainty in regards to holiday travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the recovery and clean-up from the April 13th, 2020 tornado. This year, with the number of reported COVID cases down and pandemic restrictions being eased in many places across the country, there is the expectation that more people will be traveling this year. At the Sheriff’s Office, we are anticipating many motorists traveling through Oconee County this weekend and plenty of our citizens and tourists who will be enjoying our County owned recreation areas.”
The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) recently announced that they will restrict lane closures on interstate highways for non-emergency work this weekend. All of the details on that decision can be found here SCDOT: Lane closings for interstate work will be paused this Weekend.
“As always, we encourage everyone not to drive under the influence, regardless if you are operating a vehicle, boat or any type of watercraft and to always have a designated driver,” says Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw. “As the Sheriff’s Office mentioned in a press release yesterday, County ordinances forbid the possession and consumption of alcoholic beverages at County owned recreation facilities. Also, it is illegal to start a fire in the beach areas at the County owned recreation facilities. We also ask those who are visiting our County owned recreation facilities to park only in designated areas and parking spaces. Parking at the entrances to these facilities blocks these entrances and creates a danger should first responders and public safety officers need to respond due to an emergency.”
Sheriff Crenshaw also reminds those traveling that littering is illegal throughout the entire area, and those caught will be subject to fines and/or jail time.
“As a reminder to our citizens who will be staying at home this Memorial Day weekend as well as those traveling through Oconee County, our Uniform Patrol Division will be conducting normal and full patrol operations, which includes extra patrol requests we have received,” according to Sheriff Crenshaw. “Our Marine Units will also be providing enforcement and safety operations on our county lakes, weather permitting, and additional deputies will be performing enforcement activities at our County parks and recreation areas. Our E-911/Communications Center will be fully staffed and ready to take calls for service for law enforcement and county fire and rescue services. If our citizens need our assistance, we are just a phone call away, and we stand ready to respond.”
Deputies say that for emergencies, contact 911. For non-emergencies, contact the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111.
