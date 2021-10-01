WALHALLA, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said deputies charged a suspect with burglary and arson following an incident on Thursday.
Deputies said they responded to reports of a structure fire on Marvs Drive near Walhalla on Thursday morning. Deputies arrived at the scene and saw mattresses on fire outside of one home and noticed smoke coming out of the window of a mobile home.
Firefighters worked their way inside the home and found the suspect, 56-year-old Mark Allen Cox. Deputies said firefighters found Cox inside a bathroom with an active fire nearby. Following a short struggle, deputies said they took Cox into custody.
Paramedics took Cox to the hospital for examination, but he was released and taken to the detention center.
According to arrest warrants, Cox allegedly entered the residence without consent and set fire to the inside of the vacant mobile home. Cox was charged with First Degree Burglary and Second Degree Arson, according to deputies.
The Oconee County Sheriff's Office said this investigation is ongoing.
