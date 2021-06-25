OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says they executed narcotics and stolen property search warrant on Jerry's Drive in Westminster, SC.
Deputies say that the Narcotics Unit and the CID Unit gathered intelligence that led to a search warrant for the residence. Arrest warrants against Jarrett Moore were also served this morning, according to deputies.
“This operation was a collaborative effort between the Bureaus of the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office,” said Lt. Anna Orr (Orr) over the Narcotics and Vice Unit.
The Sheriff's Office SWAT team executed the search warrant because it was considered to be high-risk in nature, according to deputies. They add that no one was injured during the execution.
During the search, deputies say they seized illegal drugs, multiple firearms and stolen property.
“I am proud of the men and women’s efforts from all 5 Bureaus of the Sheriff’s Office as their professionalism and hard work are some reasons such operations are successfully conducted,” said Orr
Three suspects were arrested during the execution of the warrant, according to deputies. There is a possibility of additional charges before the investigation is completed, according to Orr. The three suspects and their charges are listed below.
39-year-old Jarrett Matthew Moore was charged with the following according to deputies.
- Trafficking Methamphetamine – 3 counts
- Distribution of Methamphetamine – 1 count
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine – 1 count
- Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana – 1 count
- Possession of Controlled Substance – 4 counts
23-year-old Tristan Leigh Gambrell was charged with the following according to deputies.
Possession of Methamphetamine – 1 count
Cainnan Alan Black was charged with the following, according to deputies
General Session Bench Warrants – 5 counts
This is all of the information that we have at this time. We will continue to update this story as we learn more.
