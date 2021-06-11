OCONEE, SC (FOX Carolina) The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says that a traffic stop this morning led to the arrest of a suspect on a drug trafficking charge.
Deputies say that they were on extra patrol on Conner Boulevard near Fair Play due to a complaint about reckless driving, littering and drug activity near the Port Bass Community area.
Deputies say the observed a moped commit a traffic violation and after discovering that the moped did not have a license plate, they executed a traffic stop.
According to Deputies, they made contact with the suspect, 56-year-old Johnny Albert Roach, and received consent to search. Deputies discovered a quantity of methamphetamine on Roach and in his jacket. They placed Roach under arrest and transported him to the Oconee County Detention Center, according to deputies.
Roach possessed 29.8 grams of Methamphetamine and was charged with Trafficking in Methamphetamine, according to deputies.
Roach remains in custody at the Oconee County Detention center on a combined $50,000 surety bond, according to deputies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.