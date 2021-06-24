WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says they are investigating a death that happened June 23 near Coffee Road in Westminster, SC.
Deputies say that they went to the area for a missing person report on Wednesday. According to deputies, they spoke to a woman concerned that she hadn't been able to reach her husband, 62-year-old Danny Andrew Smith from Westminster.
She said that Smith had been bush hogging the pasture on the family property using a tractor. She says she went to the field where she heard the tractor running and saw it in the woods.
Deputies responded to the scene and found Smith slumped over the steering wheel of the tractor unresponsive. An investigation and an autopsy showed that Smith had a single gunshot wound to the body, according to deputies.
The Oconee County Coroner's Office said Smith died some time between 3:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. They say that the autopsy showed that Smith died from a gunshot wound to the back. The manner of death is a homicide, according to the Coroner's Office.
Investigators are canvassing the neighborhood and asking if anyone may have heard gunshots in the area Wednesday, according to deputies.
Anyone who heard gunshots or saw someone between 10:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. in the area of Coffee Road is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 864-638-4111.
This is an active investigation, according to deputies.
