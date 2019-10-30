GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Experts say besides getting a flu shot, washing your hands is one of the best ways to stay healthy this flu season.
However, a 2018 study found 95% of people don't wash their hands correctly. That's why Bon Secours St. Franics Health System is partnering with Greenville County Schools to teach kids healthy habits.
Students at Welcome Elementary School played games with infection preventionist Courtney Wright to learn the best ways to get rid of germs.
Students passed around a stuffed animal covered in a special powder, then looked at their hands under a black light to see how easily they can pass around bacteria.
Wright had students pretend to wash their hands with red paint so they could see what spots they were missing.
She said parents can reinforce good hygiene habits at home, too.
"Instead of telling them a time, such as 15 to 20 seconds, make it fun and have them sing the 'Happy Birthday' song or 'Row, Row, Row Your Boat,' or whatever floats your boat, just as long as they're singing and washing their hands," Wright said.
Wright said people often forget to wash the back of their hands or fail to wash their dominate hand as well as the other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.