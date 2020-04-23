RALEIGH, NC (FOX Carolina) Thursday, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced that the state now has over 7,600 individuals that have tested positive for the coronavirus. Sadly, the death toll continued to climb on Thursday with 253 deaths now being reported.
As of 11 a.m. on April 23, NCDHHS was reporting 7,608 confirmed cases and 253 deaths in 93 of the state's counties.
That an increase of 388 cases and 11 deaths from the previous day.
Statistics show that the highest confirmed cases are with individuals in the age range of 25 to 49-years-old. They currently make up 39% of the infected population. Deaths however remain to be most prevalent in the 65 or older crowd accounting for 84% of the deaths related to COVID-19.
As of Thursday, 486 individuals are currently hospitalized and receiving treatment.
96,185 tests have been completed by NCDHHS's state laboratories, as well as reporting hospital and commercial labs.
Mecklenburg County continues to see the highest number of cases, with 1,362. They have 33 reported deaths thus far.
For more information on coronavirus in North Carolina, as well as daily updates, click here.
