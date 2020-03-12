GREENVILLE, S.C. --
It was four years ago that officer Allen Jacobs was killed in the line of duty, but his legacy lives on at Bob Jones University.
Officer Allen Jacobs was fatally shot on March 18, 2016 while trying to question a known gang member. The 28-year-old have been a Greenville Police officer for more than four years and was also an Army veteran. He was also a husband and a father of two with another child on the way.
Today the school will host the fourth annual Allen Jacobs Memorial Prayer Breakfast. The event starts at 7 a.m.
The Keynote speaker is 13th Circuit Solicitor Walt Wilkins. Organizers will be presenting the Allen Jacobs Award of Valor, Public Safety Employee of the Year, Award of Merit, and the Distinguished Achievement Award.
Jacobs' family asked the school to create the Allen Jacobs Memorial Scholarship fund to help other young people who want to serve their community -- just like Jacobs did.
Proceeds from the breakfast have raised $90,000, which goes toward a BJU students majoring in criminal justice.
