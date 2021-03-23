BELTON, SC (FOX Carolina) - The Belton police chief said an officer is out of the hospital after an early morning scuffle Tuesday with a woman accused of leading officers on a chase and then attempting to back the Ford F-150 she was driving over officers.
Chief Robert Young said the chase began around 2:45 a.m. when officers attempted to pull over the F-150 near the Ingles on South Main Street. The chase continued throughout the town and ended on Washington Street, where the suspect drove off the road and crashed through a fence, which resulted in the truck getting stuck. As officers approached the vehicle, Young said the suspect tried to back over them.
Officers were able to get the woman from behind the wheel after a scuffle, but Young said one officer was hurt during the incident.
The driver was identified as Tonya Mikala Haynes, 44, of Honea Path. She was charged with narcotics law violations, failure to stop for blue lights, and multiple traffic violations.
Young said the injured officer was treated at the hospital and released.
