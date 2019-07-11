GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) -- Dispatch officials have confirmed an officer involved shooting along Page Drive, that took place Thursday, just before 10 p.m.
Dispatch officials confirmed that the shooting took along Page Drive near Saran Drive.
All officers are okay, dispatch confirmed.
No details were given yet on the suspect.
Stay with FOX Carolina as we keep you covered.
MORE NEWS
New Orleans faces a never-before-seen problem with Tropical Storm Barry
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.