JOHNS ISLAND, SC (FOX Carolina) The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said multiple unties were responding to an officer-involved shooting Friday morning on Johns Island.
Deputies said on Twitter that the shooting happened on Humbert Road.
Multiple units responding to an officer involved shooting in the 3900 block of Humbert Rd on Johns Island. This is active with updates to follow. #chsnews— CharlestonCoSheriff (@ChasCoSheriff) September 28, 2018
According to WCSC, the shooting happened just after 10 a.m.
There was no immediate word on injuries.
