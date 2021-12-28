WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Woodruff Police Department said officers are investigating a hit-and-run that injured one person on Tuesday night.
Chief of Police Greg Ryan said the driver hit a pedestrian near the Tractor Supply store on North Main Street and then fled the scene. According to Ryan, the pedestrian was airlifted to Spartanburg Regional for medical treatment. His condition is unknown at this time.
According to Ryan, they don't have any information on the driver or their car. He added that they requested help from the South Carolina Highway Patrol MAIT team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.