LAURENS, SC (FOX Carolina) - SLED and the Greenville Health Authority Police Department are actively investigating a shooting that happened Thursday morning at the Laurens County Hospital.
According to Thom Berry with SLED, the call came in shortly after 2 a.m. as an officer involved shooting.
Berry said that an officer with the hospital system's police department was involved in a confrontation with an individual receiving treatment inside the hospital.
A Prisma Health spokesperson said the officer and a SC Highway Patrol trooper attempted to talk with an armed visitor at the hospital’s emergency department. The visitor then shot the police officer, and the officer shot the visitor in the arm while attempting to keep him from fleeing.
The officer and suspect were both treated for injuries.
According to SLED, no one else was hurt in the exchange of gunfire.
The hospital was restricting access to the campus in the hours following the investigation.
On Thursday afternoon, the hospital said the officer had been treated for his shooting injuries and released.
The hospital did not give an update on the suspect's condition.
More news: Greer PD: Suspect arrested and charged with 2 counts of attempted murder after shooting her father and brother
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.