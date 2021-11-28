BILTMORE FOREST, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Biltmore Forest Police Department announced that the 4-year-old child was found after he went missing this morning.
Officers described the child as a white male with brown hair wearing black pants and a black shirt.
According to officers, the child went missing from his home along Cedar Hill Drive.
