GREENWOOD, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenwood Police Department said officers recently charged five teenagers connected to a shooting that injured a 15-year-old.
Officers said they responded to the movie theater on February 12, 2022 after callers reported gunshots. When they arrived, they found the victim in the parking lot with a gunshot wound in his leg.
Over the next few days, officers also responded to scenes near the Brooks Stuart Apartments.
Since these incidents, detectives collected evidence and worked to identify the people involved. Through this investigation, officers determined that arguments between two groups of teenagers led to the incidents. They later were able to identify and charge a 13-year-old, a 14-year-old, a 16-year-old male and two 15-year-olds in connection to the crimes. They were taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia and are waiting on a hearing before the family court judge.
Officers said they located an "AR" style rifle, a stolen 12 gauge shotgun and a 9MM Taurus handgun during their investigations.
