WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Westminster Police Department says they are looking for a suspect they consider armed and dangerous after a shooting incident in Westminster on Sunday.
Officers say the suspect, Noah "Elijah" Cleveland is wanted for two counts of attempted murder and two counts of Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime. Officers describe Cleveland as 6'3" and 275 lbs.
According to officers, if anyone sees the suspect, they should not attempt to apprehend. They ask for people to call 911 if they see him or know of his whereabouts.
Officers say that the victims, a 47-year-old female and a 38-year-old male, were both suffering from a gunshot to the leg. Both victims were transported by EMS to the hospital according to officers.
According to officers, this appears to be an isolated incident.
