Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Asheville Police Department have arrested a man following an assault in west Asheville.
Police tell us 24-year-old, Kalon Jamar Logan, was involved in a fight at an apartment on Deaverview Road around 3:50 p.m., December 30.
Police say on the way to the scene, officers received a report that one of the men involved in the altercation was armed with a handgun. Officers say Logan was located a short distance away and detained without incident.
Logan was taken into custody and charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. He's being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.
