Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Greer Police department arrested Daniel Lee Pease, the driver of a stolen vehicle they say was involved in a traffic fatality that occurred on Wade Hampton Boulevard on December 6.
Officers say Pease killed 17-year-old Joshua Daniel Burgess after crashing into Burgess on Wade Hampton Boulevard, then hitting another vehicle.
Burgess who was a senior at Wade Hampton High School was a football player and participated in the school's Project Lead the Way Engineering program.
Pease, who has been in the hospital since the crash according to officers, was served with warrants upon his release for possession of a stolen vehicle valued at $10,000 or more and possession of firearm or ammunition by a person convicted of a felony.
According to SLED, Pease has been arrested multiple times in the past. His arrest record, which is attached below, is 11 pages long. Previous arrest include:
- Criminal domestic violence (multiple)
- Possession of marijuana, meth, crack
- Driving under suspension
- Possession of a stolen vehicle (multiple)
- Grand larceny (multiple)
- Possession of Schedule I drug
- Unlawful neglect of child or helpless person
Pease will be in court on Friday where officers say additional charges are expected to be made.
We'll update after his court appearance later today.
