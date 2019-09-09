Greenville, SC (FOX Carolina) - On Monday, officers with the Greenville Police Department and members of the SWAT team responded to a home on Marsailles Court due to a standoff with a suspect.
According to police, the standoff began after they say a man fired a gun as his mother was returning home around 1:10 a.m.
Police say, the shot was heard by an officer who was in the area on an unrelated call.
35-year-old Louis Melvin Foster who is confined to a wheelchair barricaded himself in the residence he shares with his mother police said Monday.
At approximately 3:46 a.m., the GPD SWAT team made entry into the home and took Foster into custody without incident.
EMS transported the man to a medical facility for evaluation. Police say Foster will be charged with discharging a firearm within the city limits following his release from medical care and other charges could be forthcoming.
Police, SWAT, and crisis negotiators all responded to help with the incident.
