Newberry, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Newberry Police Department announced they have arrested two people in connection to a shooting that occurred on November 14.
Officers said Darshaun Jamal Wright, 30, and Sharonda Shantay Sims, 39 of Silverstreet and Newberry respectively were both charged with breach of peace high and aggravated nature and unlawful carrying of a pistol.
Officers with the NPD responded to the area of Main and Langford Streets around 12:30 a.m. after receiving a call for shots fired.
Once on scene, officers say they obtained a description of the vehicle involved in the incident and after locating it, initiated a traffic stop.
Police tell us both Sims and Wright were arrested on scene. Police say two other suspects fled the scene and were tracked with no luck.
Police Chief Roy McClurkin said an assault weapon and ammunition were recovered that had been dropped in the woods by the subjects that fled the scene. Another semi-automatic handgun was also recovered from the subject’s vehicle.
Both Sims and Wright were transported to the Newberry County Detention Center. Wright and Sims’ were both given a bond was set at $50,000.
