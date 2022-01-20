ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Police Department announced that officers recently charged a man accused of trafficking drugs at a local apartment complex.
Officers said detectives worked with the Department of Public Safety to investigate reports of gun violence at the Hillcrest Apartment complex on Wednesday. Following an investigation officers said they seized the following from 33-year-old Robert Louis:
- A Glock 43X pistol (9mm)
- 5.85g of fentanyl
- 2.34g of crack cocaine
- 7 pills of MDMA (Ecstasy)
Officers took Louis into custody and charged him with the following:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Felon
- Trafficking in Fentanyl by Transport
- Trafficking in Fentanyl by Possession
- Possession with Intent to Sell or Distribute Schedule II (2 counts)
- Felony Possession of Schedule I
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Louis was taken to the Buncombe County Detention Center but was later released on a $60,000 secured bond.
