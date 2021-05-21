ASHEVILLE, NC (FOX Carolina)- The Asheville Police Department says they are investigating an accidental discharge of a weapon that struck a deceased victim in the leg.
Officers say they were responding to a call for a reported suicide in a parking lot on Hendersonville Road. According to officers, when they arrived on the scene, the victim was deceased.
According to officers, when they tried to remove the weapon from the victim's hand, it went off and struck the man in the leg.
The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NCSBI) was called in to investigate because of the Asheville Police Department's policy, according to officials. They add that the APD Professional Standards Division began an internal investigation at the same time.
The District Attorney's Office and the Buncombe County Medical Examiner's Office were also notified, according to officers.
More news: Buncombe County Deputies say they are trying to locate a missing juvenile
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.