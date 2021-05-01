ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Anderson Police Department says that at least one victim is in the hospital following a shooting that took place in Greeley Park in Anderson.
Officers say they have police at the hospital and on the scene.
It is unclear how many victims there are at this point.
We will continue to update this story as more details are released.
