GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville Police Department said crews are on scene after a car crashed into a power pole at Antrim Drive and Laurens Road.
Deputies said only one car was involved in the crash, and no one was injured.
Crews from Duke Energy and Charter responded to help repair damages.
🚨 A power pole was damaged in a single-car collision on Laurens Road at Antrim Drive. No one was hurt. @DukeEnergy will be opening one side of Laurens soon and outbound traffic will be able to flow. There's no estimate on how much time it will take to repair— Greenville SC Police (@GvlPD) November 24, 2021
