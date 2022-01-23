CALHOUN FALLS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Calhoun Police Department said officers seized nearly three pounds of methamphetamine and over two pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Saturday night.
Officers said they were patrolling near Highway 72 at around 11:08 p.m. when they noticed a white Toyota Corolla with a defective tag light. Officers then pulled the car over near Medic 3 along Highway 72 westbound and approached the driver.
Officers asked the driver, later identified as Angelica Roman, if she had anything illegal in the car, and she stated there was nothing that she knew of. However, officers said they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle, so they asked Roman and the passenger, Pablo Lara Jr., to step outside of the car. According to officers, they then began to search the vehicle.
During the search, officers said they found 1,328 grams of methamphetamine, 1,004 grams of marijuana, and $710. Roman and Lara Jr. were charged and transported to the Abbeville County Detention Center.
