Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Sunday evening, officers with the Spartanburg Police Department were on patrol on Wofford Street around 6:30 p.m. when they say they heard approximately six gunshots down the street from where they were.
The officers responded to Arch Street where they say two individuals were outside looking at cars.
After making sure the two people were okay, police say the victim told them that they were inside their home with some people, including children, when they heard the gunshots.
The victim told police she ordered the children to duck down on the floor and after the shooting stopped, the victim went outside to check for damage, and which time she noticed damage to her driver's side door and rear tire.
According to police, a witness who was outside at the time of the incident says an old blue pickup truck was going up the road with a passenger hanging out the window firing five or six times at the home.
Officers recovered several shell casings, a piece of shrapnel, and an unfired bullet at the scene.
According to police no one was hurt in the shooting, and police are continuing to investigate.
