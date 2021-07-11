SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg Police Department announces that they responded to a shooting at the intersection of Norris Street and Concord Avenue on Sunday morning.
Officers say that when they responded to the scene, they noticed a male victim lying on the ground behind the bus stop. They discovered that the victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to officers.
Officer and medics rendered aid, but the victim later died at the hospital from his injuries.
Officers say that witnesses and friends were standing around the victim when they arrived. The victim's friend told officers that they received a call from someone who informed them that their friend had been shot. The victim's friend said they began to look for him and eventually found him lying on the ground near the bus stop, according to officers. The group told officers that they were not there when the shooting occurred.
Currently, there is no information on a possible suspect.
Anyone with information can call the Spartanburg Police Department at 864.596.2065 or Crime Stoppers at 1.888.CRIMESC.
Earlier, Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger released information regarding the victim.
Clevenger identified the victim as 17-year-old Elijah Norvel James Briggs from John B White Sr. Blvd in Spartanburg. He adds that Briggs was pronounced dead at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center at 2:22 a.m.
A forensic autopsy is scheduled for Monday, according to Clevenger.
