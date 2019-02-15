Greer, SC (FOX Carolina) - Police have arrested a couple on charges of child abuse with great bodily harm after conducting an investigation that began in August of 2018.
Officers with the Greer Police Department say they responded to a call they received from Greer Memorial Hospital for a four-week-old with a broken leg.
According to officers, the hospital believed the break was suspicious and x-rays revealed the break to be severe.
Police said due to the severity and suspicious nature of the injury, the case was sent to their criminal intent division for further investigation.
According to arrest warrants served on Thursday, February 14, 2019, the two suspects, identified as Cedric Jalvon Sullivan and A'mya Frenecia Davis, were arguing when a physical altercation began.
Police say during their argument the child was pulled and twisted resulting in the child's left leg being broken.
Both Sullivan and Davis are being held at the Spartanburg County Detention Center and charged with abuse to inflict great bodily injury upon a child.
