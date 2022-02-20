GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville Police Department said officers are responding to a crash along Stone Avenue.
Officers said a vehicle struck a power pole near the road and downed nearby power lines. Because of this, several traffic lights between Rutherford Street and the Law Enforcement Center are out.
Residents are asked to avoid the area if possible. Crews are at the scene working to fix the issue.
