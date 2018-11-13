TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX CAROLINA) Greenville County dispatch said deputies had responded to calls of reckless driving and possible road rage Tuesday evening.
Dispatch says Greenville County deputies were called to the Bojangles in Travelers Rest.
Travelers Rest Police said they responded to a three car accident in the area.
Both the Greenville County Sheriff's Office and Travelers Rest Police are working the scene.
Details are limited at this time.
