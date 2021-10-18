SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - An incident where an initial report said that a woman allegedly stabbed a dog in Spartanburg County and left the area has been found to not be true, according to the Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Department.
Spartanburg County deputies said they were sent to the area around 8:38 p.m. Monday after a woman allegedly stabbed a dog at the Blackstock Market Store in Spartanburg County.
Officers weren't able to prove that the stabbing incident happened, however, according to the department.
The owner of the dog was found and she provided a written statement that on the way back from the Blackstock Market, her dog was in the roadway and it was hit by a pickup truck. The dog then ran away when she tried to get the dog, according to the department.
Officers with the department looked at the dog's injuries and said they were consistent with being hit by a car.
The woman was given two uniform ordinance summons for violating the local Animal Control Ordinance for "pet running at large" and "pet not current on rabies inoculation."
