WOODRUFF, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Woodruff Police Department said a man was charged with Felony DUI following a hit-and-run that severely injured a pedestrian on Tuesday night.
Chief of Police Greg Ryan said officers responded to the 300 block of North Main Street for a hit-and-run collision. When they arrived, officers learned that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle that left the scene before they arrived.
The pedestrian was airlifted to Spartanburg Regional Hospital for further treatment. According to Ryan, the pedestrian remains in critical condition.
Ryan said while officers were investigating the incident, the suspect turned himself into the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office. The suspect was later identified as Jacob Wood. An officer responded to the Sheriff's Office and took Wood into custody.
According to Ryan, Wood was charged with Felony DUI and Leaving the Scene of an Accident with Great Bodily Injury.
Ryan said they requested help from the South Carolina Highway Patrol MAIT team on Tuesday night.
