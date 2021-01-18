SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina) - Chief Miller with Duncan PD said a car chase led officials to find a large amount of drugs on Monday.
According to the chief, officers made a traffic stop on I-85 around 11:20 a.m. for improper lane change violations. The driver originally stopped and officers noticed him to have questionable behavior. After asking the driver to step out of the vehicle, that's when the driver sped off.
Sheriff Wright with the SCSO said they were called to assist. He said he ordered his deputies to wreck the driver due to the driver's erratic driving. The driver crashed near the CVS on Highway 9 at Shoally Creek Road.
Chief Miller said officials located just under 60 pounds of dope within the vehicle.
Officers identified the driver as 41-year-old Kenneth Jerome Bartlett. His charges have not yet been released.
We will update as soon as we learn more.
More news: Prisma opening high-volume vaccine center in Greenville today
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.