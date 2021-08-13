SIMPSONVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Simpsonville Police Department says that 68-year-old Lawrence Stevie Bollinger is safe without any kind of injuries after he was missing on Friday.
Officers described Bollinger as 5-foot-10 and 190 pounds. He has short gray hair with green-colored eyes, according to officers. Bollinger was wearing gold glasses, jean shorts, a white knit top and white shoes, according to officers.
