SPARTANBURG, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Spartanburg Police Department announced that Fire Marshal William Smart and the Spartanburg Fire Department are investigating a suspicious fire that burned down a house on Sunday.
Officer said they responded to Druid Street on Sunday night to assist the Fire Department. When they arrived at the scene, Smart explained the situation and informed them that they suspected foul play.
According to officers, neighbors told Smart that they saw a tall black man go behind the house several times before the fire started. The man was also seen going to a convenience store and returning shortly before the fire began.
Officer said they found a green military duffle bag at the scene that contained military gear and a uniform from the US Military. Unfortunately, nothing inside the bag identified the owner.
Officers then spoke to a neighbor who claimed that the man threw something into the burning house that caused an explosion.
