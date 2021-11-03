PICKENS, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Pickens Police Department said a former Pickens County School District Transportation employee was recently charged.
Officers said Robert A Miller was charged with sixteen counts of Third Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct.
Officers said the investigation began on October 5 when a teenage student told officers about unwanted contact that the bus driver allegedly made with them.
On Wednesday morning, The the School District of Pickens County confirmed that Miller was previously employed by the district. Officials said once the district became aware of the allegations, they immediately removed Miller from the workplace.
Anyone with further information involving this case is asked to contact Pickens City Police Department at 864-878-6366.
