GREENWOOD, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Greenwood City Police announce that they are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to a shooting that injured two people inside Carolina Pride on Thursday night.
Officers say the shooting started when an argument began between the suspect and another employee. During the argument, the suspect drew a handgun and fired several times, according to officers. The shots struck two separate employees, according to officers. Officers say they responded to the scene at around 9:09 p.m.
Both victims received non-life-threatening gunshot wounds to their legs, according to officers.
Officers say the suspect, 30-year-old Rodriguez Lavorsia Greene, is wanted for two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Anyone with information regarding this situation is asked to call 911 or the city detectives at 864-942-8407.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this article when we learn more.
