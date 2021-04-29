Haywood Apartments police stand-off (1)

A photo showing the entrance of an apartment complex where police had a stand-off with a suspect (Mark Warren, April 29, 2021)

GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Greenville City Police Department says that a suspect is in custody after a stand-off on Thursday afternoon

Public Information Officer, Alia Paramore, said about the suspect following the incident, "he’s still at the hospital and hasn’t been booked yet. So I don’t have a photo or charges. His name is Christopher Vaughn 31 years old.”

Officers say that they were trying to serve a domestic violence warrant.

Haywood Apartment Stand-Off

