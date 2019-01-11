Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Asheville Police Department say around 2:15 a.m. this morning they responded to a call for someone suffering a gunshot wound.
Police say they went to 574 Haywood Road where they found the victim, 26-year-old Ramon Clark, who had died from his wounds prior to their arrival.
Right now, officers say the incident is under investigation.
Asheville Police contacted Rainbow Community School to notify them of the incident because of their proximity to the crime scene.
Police are asking anything with information on this incident to contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110 or Asheville-Buncombe Crime Stoppers at (828) 255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.
