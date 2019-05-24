Asheville, NC (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after they say three people were injured in multiple shootings overnight Thursday into early Friday morning.
According to the police department, the first shooting occurred in the area of Buffalo Street in West Asheville. Police say two victims who were suffering from non-life threatening gunshot wounds were able to get themselves to Mission Hospital.
A second shooting occurred at the Pisgah View Apartments early Friday morning. In this incident, police say the victim was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
Officers with the Asheville Police Department say both of these incidents are under further investigation. At this time, they don't believe the incidents are related.
Anyone with any information on these incidents is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Buncombe County CrimeStoppers at 828-255-5050, if they wish to remain anonymous.
