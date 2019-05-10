Spartanburg, SC (FOX Carolina) - Officers with the Cowpens Police Department were alerted on Friday morning to two students that might be a potential threat to others at Cowpens Middle School.
According to the school district, the middle school received a call Friday morning with someone identifying the two students.
Officers immediately arrived on scene and investigated the allegations.
The school district says that both students were pulled from the car line by the school's administration before they were able to enter the building.
At this time law enforcement and K-9's are conducting a search of the premises.
The district says all students are safe and Cowpens Middle School is continuing on a regular schedule today.
