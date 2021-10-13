ORANGEBURG, SC (FOX CAROLINA) - Orangeburg Public Safety is asking for the public to be on the lookout for three children who have been missing for almost two weeks.
According to OBS, the children were released to their father Michael Dion McGee, by their mother, but have been returned on the agreed date. They say the children were taken on Saturday, Oct. 2 and were supposed to be returned on Sunday, Oct. 3.
They say the agency responded to this initial call as a custody dispute and at that time, the children were released by the mother to the father.
Police say they may be traveling by bus, through Atlanta, with a final destination in Tennessee.
If anyone has information or questions, contact Juvenile Investigator Sam Jenkins at (803) - 664-1347.
