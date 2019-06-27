Police lights
Anderson, SC (FOX Carolina) - Thursday morning, officers were on the scene of a drive-by shooting at a home in Anderson, that's according to Anderson dispatch. 

Dispatch says the call came in around 3:21 a.m. The incident occurred along King Street in Anderson. 

We're told at this time officers are still on scene investigating. 

Right now we don't have any word if injuries are involved. 

We have a crew on the way and are working to get more details. 

